This content was published on October 3, 2018 1:55 PM Oct 3, 2018 - 13:55

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok attends a meeting with Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Cairo, Egypt May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany (reuters_tickers)

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's EU accession negotiations have come to a standstill, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said on a visit to Ankara on Wednesday, and it must address issues including rule of law and human rights to make progress possible. Speaking at a news conference alongside his Turkish counterpart, Blok also said Turkey faces economic challenges but offers enormous possibility for growth. Blok's trip to Turkey came after the two countries decided in July to reinstate ambassadors who had been withdrawn earlier this year. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans)

