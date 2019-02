This content was published on February 12, 2019 7:03 AM

FILE PHOTO: U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen at his home in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey ordered the arrest of 1,112 people over suspected links to the network of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is accused of orchestrating an attempted coup in 2016, broadcaster CNN Turk reported on Tuesday.

It said the operation focused on the capital Ankara, but was spread across 76 provinces. No further details were immediately available.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram