ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has placed 39 residential areas in 18 cities under quarantine as of Monday to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed 131 people in the country.

Quarantines are underway in one town, six neighbourhoods, 28 villages and four hamlets, the interior ministry said in a statement after Turkey's official number of confirmed cases leapt by 1,815 to 9,217.

In the latest measures to curb the spread of the virus, Turkey halted inter-city trains and limited domestic flights on Saturday. The main opposition has called for a stay-at-home order.

President Tayyip Erdogan is expected to address the nation on Monday following a video conference meeting with his cabinet of ministers.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

