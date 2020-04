This content was published on April 6, 2020 6:06 PM

Funeral vehicles stand in front of a morgue to carry coffins of people who died during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), to cemeteries in Istanbul, Turkey April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's death toll from the new coronavirus rose by 75 on Monday to total 649, and new confirmed cases rose by 3,148 to bring the country's total to 30,217, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

He said 21,400 tests for the COVID-19 disease had been performed in Turkey in the last 24 hours.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Catherine Evans)

