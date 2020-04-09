ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's confirmed cases of coronavirus increased by 4,056 in the last 24 hours, and 96 people have died, taking the death toll to 908, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,142, with 296 recoveries in the last 24 hours, and the number of tests carried out in that time was 28,578, the highest number yet, Koca said on Twitter.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 42,282, he added.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu, Editing by William Maclean)

