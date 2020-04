This content was published on April 14, 2020 6:17 PM

FILE PHOTO: Funeral vehicles stand in front of a morgue to carry coffins of people who died during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), to cemeteries in Istanbul, Turkey April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 4,062 in the past 24 hours, and 107 more people have died, taking the death toll to 1,403, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Tuesday.

The total number of cases in the country stood at 65,111, he said.

A total of 4,799 people have recovered so far, and the number of tests carried out over the past 24 hours was 33,070, the minister said.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Chris Reese)

