This content was published on April 24, 2020 5:26 PM

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of the deserted July 15 Martyrs' Bridge, known as the Bosphorus Bridge, during a two-day curfew which was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Istanbul, Turkey, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 3,122 in the past 24 hours, and 109 more people have died, taking the death toll to 2,600, Health Ministry data showed on Friday.

The total number of cases in the country stood at 104,912, the data showed, the highest total for any country outside Europe or the United States.

A total of 21,737 people have so far recovered from the new coronavirus, which causes respiratory disease COVID-19. The number of tests carried out in the past 24 hours was 38,351.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Catherine Evans)

