This content was published on April 2, 2020 6:02 PM

FILE PHOTO: Women wearing protective face masks and gloves are seen as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Istanbul, Turkey, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak increased by 79 to 356 on Thursday, its highest daily rise, while the number of confirmed cases from the disease rose by 2,456 to 18,135, Health Ministry data showed.

It said 18,757 tests had been carried out in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests carried out in Turkey to 125,556 since the outbreak began.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Alison Williams)

