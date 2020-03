This content was published on March 23, 2020 10:09 PM

A worker sprays disinfectant outside Ortakoy Mosque, to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Istanbul, Turkey, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's death toll from the coronavirus increased by seven to 37 on Monday as the number of confirmed cases rose by 293 to 1,529, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

He said on Twitter that 3,672 test results had emerged in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests carried out in Turkey to above 24,000.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Chris Reese)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018