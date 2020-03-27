This content was published on March 27, 2020 8:41 PM

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a videoconference with G20 leaders to discuss the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Huber Mansion in Istanbul, Turkey, March 26, 2020. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called on more than 80 million citizens to implement a "voluntary quarantine" and not to leave their homes unless for basic and emergency needs, as the country's death toll from coronavirus reached 92 on Friday.

Erdogan also announced an end to all international flights, and said pandemic councils will be formed in Turkey's 30 big cities to take additional precautions if necessary.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018