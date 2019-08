This content was published on August 11, 2019 8:37 PM

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Saudi King Salman shake hands during a ceremony in Ankara, Turkey April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi King Salman received a phone call on Sunday from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of the Muslim celebration of Eid al-Adha, state news agency SPA said.

Relations between Riyadh and Ankara had deteriorated after the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the kingdom's Istanbul consulate last year by Saudi agents.

(Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Keith Weir)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram