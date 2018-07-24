External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on July 24, 2018 10:36 AM Jul 24, 2018 - 10:36

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters during a ceremony marking the second anniversary of the attempted coup at the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey, July 15, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer (reuters_tickers)

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan pledged on Tuesday to continue security operations along all of Turkey's borders until security threats are completely removed, adding no one had the right to criticise a new anti-terrorism law the government is drafting. Emergency rule, put in place following a July 2016 coup attempt, expired last week. Opponents say the government's new anti-terrorism bill, now being debated in parliament, will give Erdogan with sweeping security powers. Since the failed coup, more than 150,000 civil servants have been purged and 77,000 people have been charged in a crackdown criticised by rights groups. Turkey has also launched cross-border operations into Syria citing terrorist threats by Kurdish YPG militia. Erdogan was speaking to members of his ruling AK Party in parliament. (Reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Reuters