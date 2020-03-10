This content was published on March 10, 2020 12:34 PM

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan reacts ahead of a meeting with EU Council President Charles Michel pose in Brussels, Belgium March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he will host a summit in Istanbul on March 17 with the leaders of France, Germany and possibly Britain to discuss migrants after Turkey started allowing them to try to cross into Europe.

Speaking to reporters on his plane returning from Brussels, Erdogan said Turkey was not considering closing its border gates to Europe for now and that Greece must open its own gates.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018