This content was published on October 1, 2018 1:10 PM Oct 1, 2018 - 13:10

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey aims to secure control of the region of northern Syria east of the Euphrates river, removing the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia from the area, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday. Speaking at the opening of parliament, Erdogan said Turkey also aimed to clear Iraq's Sinjar and Qandil regions of Kurdish militants. Ankara regards the YPG as a terrorist organisation, closely tied to the militant PKK which has fought a decades-old insurgency in southeast Turkey. (Reporting by Gulsen Solaker, Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans)

