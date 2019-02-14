SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Uncertainty remains over the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said ahead of a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

Speaking in the Russian resort of Sochi, Erdogan said Turkey wanted to move in coordination with Russia on a planned safe zone in northern Syria and added that Syria's territorial integrity could not be established as long as the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia is not cleared from the area.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans)

