SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Uncertainty remains over the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said ahead of a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

Speaking in the Russian resort of Sochi, Erdogan said Turkey wanted to move in coordination with Russia on a planned safe zone in northern Syria and added that Syria's territorial integrity could not be established as long as the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia is not cleared from the area.

