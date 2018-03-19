External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on March 19, 2018 3:28 PM Mar 19, 2018 - 15:28

FILE PHOTO - An activist gives a red carnation to a Syrian refugee woman to promote an International Women’s Day rally to be held March 8, in Diyarbakir, Turkey March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar (reuters_tickers)

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will ask the European Union about the remainder of 3 billion euro (2.62 billion pounds) funding granted for Syrian refugees living in Turkey during the meeting in the Bulgarian city of Varna next week, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday. Speaking in Ankara, Erdogan said Turkey has only received 850 million euros of the agreed first tranche of funding promised by the EU to help hosting around 3.5 million refugees. Another 3 billion euros is due to be approved this month. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018

Reuters