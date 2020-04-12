ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter on Sunday that he was resigning from his post over the implementation of a two-day curfew in major Turkish cities to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Turkey announced on Friday evening a two-day lockdown over the weekend. However, in the brief time before the lockdown went into effect many people rushed out to buy food and drink in the country's commercial hub Istanbul, a city of 16 million people, and other cities.

The curfew will end at 2100 GMT on Sunday.

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Alison Williams)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

External Content

Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters