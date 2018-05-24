External Content

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo (reuters_tickers)

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey wants to overcome its problems with the United States and maintaining close cooperation between the two countries is essential, President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party said in its manifesto for next month's elections, published on Thursday. The AK Party also said Turkey would continue its efforts for a new and legitimate leadership in Syria, adding that it aimed to re-establish neighbourly ties and cooperation with the "new Syria". (Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler)

