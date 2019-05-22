BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government on Wednesday said Turkey's decision to buy Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile defence systems raised difficult questions for NATO and that it would welcome Ankara reconsidering the decision.

"The government is following this very carefully," government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference.

"For NATO, it is very important that its armed forces demonstrate interoperability - that is very significant - and therefore difficult questions arise if a partner acquires a Russian system," he added.

The S-400s cannot be integrated into NATO systems.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michelle Martin)

