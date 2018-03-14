Turkey's Trabzon airport closes due to emergency landing - Turkish official
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Trabzon Airport in the eastern Black Sea region of Turkey closed temporarily on Wednesday after an air ambulance plane sought permission for an emergency landing, an official from Turkey's airports authority said.
The plane was bound from Qatar to Germany, the official said. CNN Turk broadcast live footage showing a small jet landing at the airport in Trabzon.
