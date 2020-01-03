This content was published on January 3, 2020 12:23 PM

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish authorities have repatriated 150 foreign fighters detained over links to militant groups since Ankara launched a programme to send back the detainees on Nov. 11, Interior Ministry spokesman Ismail Catakli said on Friday.

Turkey, which is holding hundreds of Islamic State suspects, begun the process of repatriating the detainees despite calls from some European nations that the suspects should be tried where they committed crimes.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler)

