ANKARA (Reuters) - Nothing will come of a case against Turkey's state-owned lender Halkbank "if the law in the United States works", Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday, adding that the case was politically motivated.

U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday charged Halkbank with taking part in a multi-billion-dollar scheme to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Halkbank said the U.S. charges against it amounted to an escalation of Washington's sanctions on Ankara over its military incursion in Syria, while President Tayyip Erdogan called them an "unlawful, ugly" step.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dale Hudson)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters