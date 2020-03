This content was published on March 12, 2020 5:34 PM

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish primary and secondary schools will be closed for a week from March 16, while universities will be closed for three weeks due to coronavirus, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Thursday.

In a news conference following a meeting of ministers at the presidential palace, Kalin also said that all sports events will be played without spectators until the end of April.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler)

