This content was published on March 13, 2018 11:21 AM Mar 13, 2018 - 11:21

ANKARA (Reuters) - A Turkish prosecutor on Tuesday requested life imprisonment for detained American pastor Andrew Brunson over alleged links to a failed coup attempt in 2016, the private Dogan news agency said. Last year President Tayyip Erdogan had suggested that Turkey could free Brunson if the United States handed over a Fethulla Gulen, the U.S.-based Muslim cleric Ankara blames for the attempted military putsch. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)

Reuters