Turkey seeks life in prison for U.S. pastor over 2016 failed coup - Dogan news agency
ANKARA (Reuters) - A Turkish prosecutor on Tuesday requested life imprisonment for detained American pastor Andrew Brunson over alleged links to a failed coup attempt in 2016, the private Dogan news agency said.
Last year President Tayyip Erdogan had suggested that Turkey could free Brunson if the United States handed over a Fethulla Gulen, the U.S.-based Muslim cleric Ankara blames for the attempted military putsch.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)
