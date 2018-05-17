External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on May 17, 2018 9:41 AM May 17, 2018 - 09:41

Palestinian demonstrators run for cover from Israeli fire and tear gas during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa (reuters_tickers)

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey wants the United Nations General Assembly to pass a motion regarding Jerusalem, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, as the discomfort over Palestinians killed in Gaza by Israeli forces grows. Speaking in an interview to state-broadcaster TRT Haber, Cavusoglu also said that an independent comission needs to prepare a report on the violence in Gaza and that Israel needs to stand in the face of law. Israeli troops shot dead dozens of Palestinian protesters on the Gaza border on Monday as the United States opened its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Reuters