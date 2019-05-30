ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey maintains its commitment to a full European Union membership even though the bloc has not kept its promises, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, a day after an EU report criticised Ankara on its judiciary and economic state.

Announcing a number of judiciary reforms in Ankara, Erdogan said they would effectively ban only "problematic" sections of websites instead of imposing a full access ban.

Online encyclopedia Wikipedia has been blocked in Turkey since 2017 over a law that allows authorities to ban access to websites deemed a threat to national security.

Erdogan also said Turkey remained committed to its "zero tolerance" policy on torture - two days after an Ankara lawyers' group said five foreign ministry personnel reported they had been tortured and mistreated in custody.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

