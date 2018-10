External Content

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign ministry summoned Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Ankara on Wednesday for consultations about the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, an official said on Thursday. Turkish and Saudi authorities have given conflicting accounts about the whereabouts of Khashoggi, who moved to Washington from Saudi Arabia last year fearing retribution for his views and has not been seen for over 48 hours after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans)

