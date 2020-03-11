ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey will not shy away from taking even stronger military action than in the past in northwest Syria's Idlib region if words are not kept regarding a ceasefire agreed last week.

In a speech to lawmakers from his AK Party in parliament, Erdogan said that small violations of the ceasefire, agreed with Russia, had begun and that Turkey's priority was the safety of 12 observation posts which it has established in the region.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Why Switzerland struggles with dirty gold

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters