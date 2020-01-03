ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Turkish court ruled on Friday to formally arrest five suspects who were detained as part of an investigation into ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's transit through Turkey after fleeing Japan, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.

Ghosn became an international fugitive after he revealed on Tuesday he had fled to Lebanon to escape what he called a "rigged" justice system in Japan, where he faces charges relating to alleged financial crimes.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters