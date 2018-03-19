External Content

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - At least two people attacked Turkey's embassy in Copenhagen with petrol bombs early on Monday causing some minor damage to the exterior of the building but no injuries, police in the Danish capital said.

The building was empty at the time.

Police were at the scene investigating and no one had been arrested, a police official told Reuters.

(Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Reuters