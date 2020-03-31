This content was published on March 31, 2020 1:37 PM

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A team of Turkish defence and electronics firms aim to jointly produce and deliver 5,000 ventilators to the health ministry in two months, Turkish drone-maker Baykar's Chief Executive Haluk Bayraktar said on Tuesday.

The initial target is to put 1,000 ventilators in use by mid-April, Bayraktar also said.

The group of companies including Baykar, defence contractor Aselsan, household appliance maker Arcelik have come together to ramp up production of an existing ventilator made by Biosys to treat people with complications from COVID-19.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans)

