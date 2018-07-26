External Content

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke on Thursday with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said, after U.S. President Donald Trump warned of sanctions unless Ankara freed an American pastor. No further details were immediately available. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Alison Williams)

