This content was published on July 27, 2018 4:03 PM Jul 27, 2018 - 16:03

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a press conference during a visit in the Turkish Cypriot northern part of the divided city of Nicosia, Cyprus July 24,2018. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou (reuters_tickers)

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign minister told U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in their call on Thursday that Turkey "will not bow down to anyone's threats", a foreign ministry source said, after President Donald Trump threatened to slap sanctions on Ankara. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also told Pompeo that the rule of law applies to everyone without exception, the source said on Friday. Trump has threatened "large sanctions" against Turkey unless it freed an American pastor on trial for terrorism charges. The comment prompted angry responses from Ankara and escalated tensions between the two NATO allies. [nL1N1UM14C] (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by David Dolan)

