This content was published on July 25, 2018 1:27 PM Jul 25, 2018 - 13:27

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets parliamentarians from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey July 24, 2018. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS (reuters_tickers)

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's interior ministry revoked the cancellation of 155,350 passports following the end of two-year-old state of emergency, the ministry said on Wednesday. The passports were reinstated to the spouses of people who had been deemed to be legally suspicious as part of the crackdown following the attempted coup in July 2016. (Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by David Dolan)

