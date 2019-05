This content was published on May 22, 2019 1:35 PM

BERLIN (Reuters) - Hong Kong activists Ray Wong Toi-yeung and Alan Li Tung-sing have been granted asylum in Germany on grounds of political persecution, a security source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Financial Times had earlier reported on the case, saying it was believed this was the first time dissenters from Hong Kong had been given the status by a foreign country.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel and Madeline Chambers)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram