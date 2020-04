This content was published on April 4, 2020 12:15 PM

LYON, France (Reuters) - Two people were killed and four others injured in a knife attack in the southeastern French town of Romans-sur-Isère on Saturday, the mayor said.

The attack took place in the morning outside a bakery where customers had queued, according to Mayor Marie-Hélène Thoraval who said the assailant had been arrested.

(Reporting by Catherine Lagrange; Writing Bate Felix; Editing by Pravin Char)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018