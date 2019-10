This content was published on October 18, 2019 3:13 AM

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Two foreign workers in Lebanon choked to death from a fire that spread to a building near major protests in the capital, Beirut, state news agency NNA said on Friday.

Rescuers were working to pull out the bodies and douse the blaze, it added.

(Reporting by Ellen Francis in Beirut and Ahmed Tolba in Cairo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

