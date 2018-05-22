External Content

MBANDAKA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - Two new deaths from Ebola and seven new confirmed cases have been recorded in Democratic Republic of Congo, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. One of the deaths occurred in the provincial capital of Mbandaka, according to a daily bulletin. A nurse also died in the village of Bikoro, where the outbreak was first detected, ministry spokeswoman Jessica Ilunga told Reuters. (Reporting By Patient Ligodi; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

