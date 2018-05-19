External Content

This content was published on May 19, 2018 2:17 AM May 19, 2018 - 02:17

SEOUL (Reuters) - Two North Koreans defected to South Korea early on Saturday and were found in the Yellow Sea, Seoul-based news agency Yonhap reported, citing a government source. Yonhap said that South Korean military spotted two people in a boat near the inter-Korean sea border, one of whom was a military officer, and they showed willingness to defect to the South. South Korea's unification ministry was not immediately available for comment. The defection came after North Korea declined to accept a list of South Korean journalists hoping to observe the closure of its nuclear test site on Friday, raising new questions about the North's commitment to reducing tensions in the region. (Reporting by Dahee Kim, Joori Roh; Editing by Kim Coghill) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

