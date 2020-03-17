CAIRO (Reuters) - Two rockets fell outside Baghdad's Green Zone on Tuesday without causing any reported casualties, Iraq's military said in a statement.

The U.S.-led coalition’s spokesman, Colonel Myles B. Caggins III, said in a tweet that "Iraqis are investigating the explosions in Baghdad," with more details coming from the Iraqi military later.

He added: "As of 11 P.M. (Baghdad Time), no rockets were fired at Camp Taji. In Baghdad, no explosions occurred near U.S./Coalition facilities."

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Omar Fahmy; Editing by Sandra Maler, William Maclean)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Why Switzerland struggles with dirty gold

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters