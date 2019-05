This content was published on May 22, 2019 12:07 AM

CAIRO (Reuters) - Two shells fell in the centre of the Syrian city of Aleppo, Syria’s Ikhbariya television said early on Wednesday.

No further details were immediately available.

(This story corrects the day in first paragraph.)

(Reporting by Mohamed El-Sherif, editing by G Crosse)

