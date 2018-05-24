External Content

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is seen before delivering a speech on disarmament and denuclearisation at the University of Geneva (UNIGE) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse (reuters_tickers)

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres set out a vision for global disarmament on Thursday, billed as the first ever push for comprehensive arms control by a leader of the world body. "We are living in dangerous times. Cold War tensions have returned - to a world that has grown more complex," he told an event at the University of Geneva, noting that many in the audience were not born when the Cold War ended. Guterres said leaders had the responsibility to minimise the risk of deadly weapons, and said that disarmament was a concern for every country and should cover every weapon, "from hand grenades to H-bombs". (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay)

