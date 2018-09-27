External Content

CAIRO (Reuters) - The U.N. special envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, told Al Jazeera late on Thursday that he looked forward to "announcing the reopening of Sanaa airport next week". Al Jazeera reported that Griffiths added he is "working on resuming Yemen talks within weeks in Europe, but not in Geneva ... Houthis should be given a new opportunity to enable them to come for consultations". U.N.-brokered talks to end Yemen's three-year war were meant to begin on Sept. 6, but only representatives of the Yemeni government of Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi turned up as the Houthis insisted their plane to Geneva be allowed to evacuate dozens of injured people to neighbouring Oman. (Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Editing by Sandra Maler)

