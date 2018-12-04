External Content

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations appealed for $21.9 billion (17.2 billion pounds) on Tuesday to address 21 humanitarian crises worldwide next year, including $4 billion for Yemen, its largest aid operation. The appeal to donor countries does not include the funding requirements for Syria, which are expected to bring the total up to $25 billion, it said. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Andrew Heavens)

