LONDON (Reuters) - The United States, the United Kingdom and Norway urged political parties in South Sudan to meet a Nov. 12 deadline to form a transitional government after the government and a major rebel group agreed to a roadmap that will allow peace talks to resume.

"South Sudan faces a critical moment in the journey towards a peaceful and prosperous future. There are now less than four weeks for political leaders to form a transitional government," the countries said in a joint statement.

"We urge the South Sudanese parties to meet the November 12 deadline to form a transitional government that will enable the conditions for a constructive relationship during the next phase of South Sudan’s peace process."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Andrew MacAskill)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters