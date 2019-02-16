This content was published on February 16, 2019 5:44 AM

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton spoke to his Indian counterpart promising support to bring those responsible for a deadly car bombing in disputed Kashmir to justice, the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

A Pakistan-based militant group, Jaish-e-Mohammad, has claimed responsibility for the attack on a military convoy in which 44 paramilitary police were killed, raising tensions with India.

Bolton told Ajit Doval in a telephone conversation that the United States supported India's right to self-defence against cross-border terrorism, the Indian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

India has demanded Pakistan act against the Jaish. Pakistan had condemned the attack but denied any complicity.

"The two NSAs vowed to work together to ensure that Pakistan cease to be a safe haven for JeM and terrorist groups that target India, the U.S. and others in the region," the ministry said.

"They resolved to hold Pakistan to account for its obligations under U.N. resolutions."

(Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Nick Macfie)

