SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper asked South Korea to send troops to join a U.S.-led maritime force in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Iran, Yonhap news agency said on Friday.

Esper made the request during a meeting with Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo in South Korea, it added.

Jeong told Esper Seoul was considering various options, since South Korean people and vessels are also using the strait.

A South Korean defence ministry official did not have immediate comment.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Joyce Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

