This content was published on January 7, 2020 4:32 PM

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard speaks during a news conference at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico December 26, 2019. Mexico's Presidency/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General William Barr will visit Mexico next week, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

Ebrard was speaking at a meeting of diplomats in Mexico City.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

