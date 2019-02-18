WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department "understands" Haitian police arrested a group of people that included U.S. citizens, an official said on Monday, following reports that five Americans were arrested with semi-automatic weapons in the Caribbean nation.

The official did not respond to a question about how many U.S. citizens were arrested. Media reports in Haiti said five Americans were arrested along with a Serbian citizen and a Russian.

(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Dan Grebler)

