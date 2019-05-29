This content was published on May 29, 2019 2:38 PM

FILE PHOTO: Defense Intelligence Agency Director Robert Ashley testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States believes Russia may be conducting low-level nuclear testing in violation of a moratorium on such tests, the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency said on Wednesday.

"The United States believes that Russia probably is not adhering to its nuclear testing moratorium in a manner consistent with the ‘zero-yield’ standard," Lieutenant General Robert P. Ashley said at an arms control forum at the Hudson Institute.

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

